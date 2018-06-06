Limerick court told ‘not guilty’ pleas will be entered in slash hook and sword case

THREE men and a youth who are accused of producing slash hooks and a sword during a violent incident in County Limerick are to contest multiple charges relating to the incident, it has been confirmed.

Jamie McNamara, aged 34, of O’Malley Park, Limerick; David Hannon, aged 19, of Cul na Greine, Kilteely; David Leamy, aged 36, of Main Street, Kilteely, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named, first appeared before Kilmallock Court in February in relation to the incident in Kilteely.

All four are charged with violent disorder under the Public Act.

It is alleged Mr Hannon, Mr Leamy and the teenager produced slash hooks during a course of the dispute which occurred at 6pm on May 21, 2017.

Mr McNamara is charged with producing a sword. Mr Hannon, Mr Leamy, and the teenager are all charged with assault. Mr Hannon and Mr Leamy also face criminal damage counts.

Garda Brendan Daly said Mr McNamara made “no reply” to the charges. Detective Garda David Gee said Mr Hannon replied “I’ve done nothing wrong” after being charged.

Garda John Ryan said Mr Leamy’s reply to each charge was “I didn’t do anything". The teenager said “I’ve done nothing wrong” after he was charged.

At Kilmallock Court last week barrister Liam Carroll said all four defendants were all pleading not guilty to all of the charges.

He sought to have his clients sent forward to Limerick Circuit Court where they will face trial on indictment.

The matter was adjourned to next month to allow for the preparation of books of evidence.