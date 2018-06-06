Limerick teenager jailed over role in ‘rampage’ at juvenile detention centre

A TEENAGER from Limerick has been jailed for his role in an 11-hour rampage at a juvenile detention centre during which millions of euro worth of damage was caused.

Jack Walsh, aged 19, who has an address at Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon Road, was one of five juveniles who prosecuted in relation to an incident at Oberstown Children Detention Campus on August 29, 2016.

The defendant, who has a large number of previous offences, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to violent disorder and two charges of criminal damage.

He was serving a sentence at the time relating to a theft offence which happened in Limerick.

During a sentencing hearing, evidence was heard that the teenagers escaped from their rooms after threatening staff and demanding keys from them.

Having escaped they climbed onto the roof of one building, smashed up roof tiles and fired them at staff, gardai and fire officers who arrived to put out a blaze they had started.

The court was told that €3 million worth of damage was caused to a unit at Oberstown and that further €500,000 worth of damage was caused to other units.

Imposing sentence, Judge Martin Nolan noted that Walsh was the only defendant who was not charged with arson and he accepted he “probably wasn’t as bad” as some of the others who were involved.

He imposed a five year prison sentence, suspending the final two and a half years of the sentence.

Judge Nolan commented that the teenagers had gone on a “rampage” and had caused significant damage. “It was a very frightening situation for everyone involved,” he said.