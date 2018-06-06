Limerick garda warning as ‘considerable’ amount of money spent on stolen card

GARDAI in Limerick are appealing to women not to leave their handbags or purses down when shopping in the city centre.

The warning follows an incident which saw considerable amounts of money being spent on a stolen debit card.

The victim, according to gardai, had left her bag down while shopping with her son.

“When the decisions were finally made and the lady went to pay for the clothes she discovered that her purse had been taken.

"Within 20 minutes she received a call from her bank to say that her card had been used in two other city centre shops for considerable amounts,” said Sgt Ber Leetch.