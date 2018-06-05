'Absolutely ridiculous situation': Over 850 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick had the highest number of patients on trolleys in May – the same month national overcrowding hit a new record, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said.

Last month, there were 858 patients treated on trolleys at UHL, ahead of Cork University Hospital which had 826 patients on trolleys.

Daily INMO figures reveal that UHL had the highets rate of overcrowding in the country this Tuesday, with 48 patients being treated on trolleys in the emergency department and on trolleys or beds in the wards.

May 2018 had the highest rate of overcrowding for any May since records began in 2006. In May 2017, there were 627 patients on trolleys.

The lowest ever rate for any May was in 2008, when just 80 patients were on trolleys.

Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan has said that this is a 972% increase since the 2008 levels.

He has described the overcrowding as “an absolutely ridiculous situation”.

972% increase in trolley numbers in UHL in past decade ?absolutely ridiculous" ? Maurice Quinlivan TD https://t.co/aW37pHwb4n — Maurice Quinlivan TD (@QuinlivanTD) June 5, 2018

“What level of chaos will need to be reached before action is taken at University Hospital Limerick? Patients in Limerick deserve access to quality healthcare the same as citizens elsewhere in Ireland, but they are being crammed into an already overwhelmed hospital.

“This situation has been escalating since the closure of Ennis and Nenagh’s emergency departments in 2007, and the plan to make UHL a centre of excellence has completely failed. What centre of excellence would have 858 people on trolleys in one month?” Deputy Quinlivan stated this Tuesday.

He said that he has been calling on Minister Simon Harris to intervene to address the crisis but he “is nowhere to be seen”.

“There are many solutions ranging from ensuring increased investment for transitional care beds, adequate step-down facilities, home care packages, and home help hours to ensure that all patients who can be moved home or to a more appropriate care setting all these will help.”

He is calling for previously-closed beds at Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s to be reopened.

There were 9,091 patients on trolleys nationwide last month, which is a national record, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Its general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said in response to the new figures:

“INMO are seeking a total re-look at the national planning process and particularly The Winter Initiative, as solutions to this constant and worsening crisis cannot wait for funding injection in late November or January when the escalating problems are out of control. We live in a society which expects a long wait, and a lack of privacy and dignity when attending EDs. It is not acceptable! It is a basic human right that a person deemed as requiring hospital admission is admitted to a suitable bed which is appropriately staffed.”