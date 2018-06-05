Limerick man fined and disqualified driving without insurance

A MAN who was driving with no insurance and no licence has been fined over €2,000 and disqualified from the roads.

Patrick Gammell, with an address at Pound Street, Rathkeale, was stopped by a garda while driving on the town’s Main Street, shortly after 3pm on December 15, 2017.

The man was asked for his licence and insurance, but he did not have them at the scene. He nominated a garda station at which to produce the documents, but he failed to do so within 10 days.

Mr Gammell was fined €2,000 and disqualified from driving for two years for a charge of driving without insurance.

Judge Mary Larkin also fined him €150 for driving without a driving licence. The man was given three months to pay both fines, and recognizance in the event of an appeal was set at €250 his own bond.

Three other charges of failing to produce the documents were taken into consideration.