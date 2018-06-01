Yellow alert: Weather warning for heavy rainfall issued for Limerick

MET Eireann has issued a nationwide status yellow rainfall warning, which is set to come into effect this Friday morning.

The heavy rain is due to hit the Limerick region later on in the day, after first sweeping in from the east of the country.

The national warning started at 9am and will remain in effect until 10pm this Friday night.

Met Eireann warned of “high intensity rainfall amounts in scattered thunderstorms during Friday, leading to spot flooding”.

As much as 50mm of rain could fall “in a short time”.

Temperatures are still set to remain high, with up to 21 degrees forecast today in Limerick.