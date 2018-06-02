Girl, 12, injured during Irish Dancing lessons in Limerick awarded €16k

A YOUNG girl who sustained ankle injuries when a stage box fell on her during an Irish Dancing lesson in Limerick has been awarded more than €16,000 in damages.

Through her mother, the plaintiff, who is now aged 12, sued Ballybrown GAA club and An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha relating to an accident which happened on May 21, 2012

During an ex-parte (one side only) application this Wednesday, Judge Gerald Keys was told the young girl sustained injuries to her right ankle when the “unsecured stage box was caused to fall on her”.

While the plaintiff did not sustain a fracture, Limerick Circuit Court heard she did sustain a soft tissue injury and was required to wear a cast for six weeks following the incident.

Judge Keys was told she has made a good recovery and that there are no long term problems relating to her ankle.

There are no psychological concerns as a result of what happened

An up-to-date medical report, which was submitted to the court, stated the plaintiff continues to suffer “mild stinging sensations” on occasion but otherwise has healed very well.

Having been informed the offer was being recommended to the court, Judge Keys formally approved the settlement offer plus costs.

The money is to be paid to the Courts Service which will invest it for the benefit of the plaintiff when she turns 18.