Limerick gardai investigate late night public order incident on Ennis Road

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating a public order incident that took place on the Ennis Road last Saturday night.

According to sources who were attending an event at the Greenhills Hotel, a dispute broke out between a group of three men in the car-park of the hotel in the late hours of Saturday night.

Gardaí were called to the scene and dangerous implements they had allegedly brought with them to the dispute were then stashed in a bush, however Gardaí have not confirmed this detail.

It is understood that one of the men also entered the bar and then waited outside as an intimidation tactic, according to sources who attended on the night.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson confirmed an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“Gardaí are investigating a public order incident that occurred on Ennis Road, Co. Limerick on the 27th May 2018, shortly after midnight.

"No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” said the spokesperson.