Limerick ‘Biosnap Biodiversity Project’ wins environmentalist award

YOUNG people from Castletroy have taken home top prize at the ECO-Unesco Young Environmentalist Awards for creating a blooming school garden.

Sadhbh Connolly, Dylan Maher and Isabella Watanabe from Biosnap Limerick have been crowned ‘Overall Super Junior Winners’ for their project, which involved planting a garden in their school, Gaelscoil Chaladh an Treoigh, using funds they raised locally.

“The Young Environmentalist Awards are a celebration of the commitment of young Irish people to taking action on important environmental issues at both a global and local level,” ECO-UNESCO national director Elaine Nevin said.

“They reflect the priorities of young people in addressing environmental challenges.”

“Young people in Ireland are speaking up and identifying their priorities through their actions.”

“Over the past five years, the environmental impacts of waste have grown hugely in importance as an issue for young people.”

“This focus on waste, and on single-use plastics in particular, lends support and encouragement to those who are implementing policies to address these issues.”

Now in its 19th year, the awards feature environmental projects from young people between in schools, youth and community groups across the island of Ireland.

Concerns about the impact of waste were a key feature in entries by young people all over Ireland to this year’s awards. From 327 entries, 80 projects were shortlisted and showcased during the finals of the event. The awards categories ranged from biodiversity to eco-enterprise.