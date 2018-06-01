Hundreds attend conference at University of Limerick on female empowerment

A LEADING female consultant has said that education needs to be improved in the area of empowering young women.

Dr Mary Ryan, consultant endocrinologist and senior UL lecturer, was speaking after the Empowerment for Women conference, which was held at the University Concert Hall last weekend.

With an attendance exceeding 800 people, the conference promoted how empowering women can improve physical, mental and social health.

There were numerous guest speakers, all leaders in their profession, from a variety of industries including medical, financial, entertainment and more.

Dr Ryan said, for generations, “we have unconsciously empowered our sons but not our daughters and education in this area is so important to protect the physical, social and economic health of future generations”.