Limerick man charged with sexually assaulting two teenage girls

A COUNTY Limerick man has been charged with seven sexual assaults against two teenage girls.

The man, aged in his early sixties, cannot be named for legal reasons. Sergeant Ted Riordan gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning the defendant in Kilmallock Court.

“He replied ‘nothing to say’ to each of the charges,” said Sgt Riordan. Four of the sexual assault counts relate to one female and three to the other. The offences are alleged to have occurred on dates between 1992 and 1998 in two different locations in County Limerick. The complainants were teenagers at the time.

Sgt Riordan said directions have been received from the Director of Public Prosecutions and they are for trial on indictment..

“There is no objection to bail,” said Sgt Riordan, who applied for one condition - that the accused has no contact with the alleged injured parties or any witnesses in the case.

This was granted by Judge Marian O’Leary, who told the media in attendance that there were reporting restrictions on the names of the defendant and alleged injured parties.

Con Barry, solicitor for the accused, made an application for free legal aid.

The case was adjourned until July 27 for service of the book of evidence.