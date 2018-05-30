Plans to transform historic Limerick building into karaoke club and take-away

KARAOKE stalwarts in Limerick will be delighted to hear that a mega clubroom for the game is being proposed for the city centre.

A Zhiyuan Yu has lodged a planning application with Limerick City and County Council to transform an historic red brick building on John Street into a take-away and karaoke club.

The applicant wants to transform the ground floor Johnsgate House into a take-away; the first floor to a store and karaoke clubroom; and the second floor to karaoke clubrooms.

Johnsgate House, constructed in 1880, is a protected structure. The building was mainly used for a doctor’s surgery previously.

The council is expected to make a decision on the proposals by July 16.