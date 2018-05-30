Limerick gardai appeal to parents on antisocial behaviour as holidays approach

PARENTS in Limerick are being encouraged by gardai to talk to their teenage children in a bid to curb antisocial behaviour over the summer.

Most secondary schools have already closed while primary schools will close at the end of June.

Concerns were raised at a recent sub-committee meeting of the Joint Policing committee in Limerick with some members stating that elderly people, in particular, were praying for rain in the hope it would deter groups of young children from gathering outdoors.

Superintendent Derek Smart said gardai were aware of the concerns and will be monitoring areas in the city where young people are known to congregate.

However, he said parents need to take some responsibility for their children. He appealed to parents to have a discussion with them before allowing them out with friends.

“Have a discussion with them – when they are out and about they should respect elderly people who live in the area as well as other people who use the area,” he said, adding that often youths who cause trouble are not from the locality.

They may not live there and in a lot of cases – such as in Thomondgate – most of the kids didn’t come from Thomondgate, they came from other parts of the city,” he said, insisting that gardai don’t want to be "kill joys".

“The guards have no problem with kids playing and enjoying the evenings but it’s (a problem) when they start to impact on ordinary lives and how people enjoy the area where they live because there is a lot of roaring and shouting and loud music going on,” he told the Leader.

Supt Smart says underage drinking is also a problem and he is appealing to those who are 18 or older not to buy alcohol for juveniles.