Limerick gardai appeal to homeowners to lock up during hot spell

GARDAI are appealing to homeowners to ensure their homes are properly locked when unoccupied during the warm weather.

Temperatures hit the mid-twenties in Limerick yesterday and the Mercury is expected to hit similar heights this Wednesday.

The gardai appeal follows two break-ins in recent dats at homes where doors had been left unlocked.

One of the burglaries happened in Lee Estate while the other happened in Kilteragh, Dooradoyle.

“During the summer one in four burglars get into a house through an unlocked window or door. This number is down to one in six during the winter as with the cold weather windows are more likely to be closed and locked,” said crime prevention officer Sgt Ber Leetch.

"Attention must be paid at all times to ensuring that windows and doors are closed and locked at all times when you leave the house. Doors should be kept locked at all times even when you’re in the house to prevent anybody coming into the house and taking your property," she added.