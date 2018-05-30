Kickboxing clever: Limerick’s Hayleigh given top mayoral honour

A YOUNG Limerick kickboxing champion has been given a top civic honour by metropolitan mayor Sean Lynch.

Hayleigh Kiely, 18, who hails from Cosgrave Park in Moyross, has already won three national kickboxing titles, including the five nations championship, where she beat off competition from fighters in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Now, the youngster, who trains at the kickboxing club in the Northside Learning Hub as well as teaching some of its younger members, has been given a mayoral reception.

“Hayleigh is a special young woman, a great young leader with amazing skills,” the mayor said, “She has fabulous natural qualities, a gift of leadership, compassion, hope and glory and a never say die attitude, no matter the obstacles.”

Present at Hayleigh’s reception were her proud mother Karen, plus Learning Hub staff Jennifer Moroney-Ward, its chairperson Dr Gillian Barry and vice-chairman, former Munster prop Marcus Horan.

Hayleigh thanked her coach Paul O’Brien, and Cllr Lynch for the reception.

“I want to give a shout out to all the kids here today. Every week, I see you all improve. Sometimes you hate me for the roaring I do. But I know in a few years, ye will all be up here, and I’ll be down there watching,” she added.