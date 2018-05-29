Man threw knife from Limerick flat at brother he thought was 'wearing stab vest'

A Dublin man who threw a kitchen knife at his brother from the balcony of a Limerick apartment believing he was wearing a stab-vest has pleaded guilty to assault charges.

Michael Parker, aged 30, who has an address at Windmill Apartments, Dock Road has been prosecuted in relation to an incident which happened at his home on September 13, last.

Limerick District Court was told the bizarre incident was sparked by a verbal dispute between the brothers who “cannot be in the same place at the same time”.

The injured party sustained minor injuries to his shoulder after he was struck by the knife, which was thrown at him from a from a distance.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told that following the row, Mr Parker grabbed the blue-handled knife from the kitchen before throwing it from the balcony at his brother, who was on the street outside.

The defendant was highly intoxicated and there was a lot of shouting and roaring between them prior to the assault.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said unpleasantries were exchanged and that her client – a father-of-one – believed his brother was wearing a stab-proof vest at the time but that he was not.

“He’s not a stranger to knives, it’s not the first time he was stabbed,” she said.

Ms Ryan said her client, who has no previous convictions, lives with his mother in Limerick, is apologetic and regrets what happened.

”It’s a very sad situation”, she said, adding that Mr Parker had moved to Limerick with the intention of “leaving him (the brother) behind in Dublin”.

He made admissions to gardai at the scene, with CCTV corroborating his version of events.

Having noted the guilty plea, Judge O’Leary directed that a victim impact statement be canvassed from the victim. She also requested that a probation reported be prepared in relation to the defendant before she imposes sentence.

The matter was adjourned to July 13, next.