Court hears that Limerick man thought his friend paid for diesel

A LIMERICK man didn’t pay for diesel because he thought his friend paid for it, Newcastle West Court heard.

James O’Brien, aged 32, of Collins Park, Abbeyfeale, pleaded guilty to theft at Applegreen Service Station, Coolanoran, Newcastle West.

Garda Colin Benson said they received a report on September 13, 2017.

“The defendant drove off without paying for €55 worth of diesel. It was captured on CCTV. The defendant attended Newcastle West garda station.

“He was shown the CCTV and he put it down to a lapse of memory. He offered to settle it and the money has been paid back,” said Garda Benson.

Enda O’Connor, solicitor for Mr O’Brien, said his client was approached by a friend to go on a journey.

“They went in to the petrol station and he presumed his friend paid for it as a gesture of thanks.

“He went back to the shop a number of times after the incident.

“Once he learned of the incident he paid the money back,” said Mr O’Connor.

Judge Mary Larkin fined Mr O’Brien €50.