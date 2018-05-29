ESB warns about ‘dangers’ of swimming in Ardnacrusha canal as sun shines

THE ESB has issued a warning about the dangers of swimming in reservoirs as the mercury rises this Tuesday.

With temperatures set to hit at least 24 degrees in Limerick this Tuesday, the company warned of the “dangers and potential serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir”, including the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal.

“Amidst this spell of fine weather, ESB would like to again remind the general public of the dangers and potential serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir,” it said in a statement.

“This is due to the risk of uneven ground, deep waters, changing water levels and fast-flowing waters.

“These waters include the reservoirs at Poulaphoca and Golden Falls in Wicklow, Leixlip in Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare and Dunlewey Lough, Assaroe and Lough Nacung in County Donegal.”