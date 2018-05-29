Little feet get ready to toddle across Limerick for Barnardos

MORE THAN 1,810 pairs of tiny feet across Limerick are getting ready to toddle together while raising money for children’s charity, Barnardos.

In Limerick, 1,819 toddlers are getting ready to join forces with under-fives around the country while walking more than 25,000 miles to raise money for children their own age.

Every cent raised by Limerick toddlers will directly support Barnardos’ work with children in its early years services who affected by homelessness, poverty and neglect.

“Every year I’m amazed by how many little toddlers, crèches and families from Limerick come out and support the children we work with in such a fantastic way,” Barnardos director of fundraising Mary Gamble said.

“In Barnardos we are seeing the need for this support now more than ever as more and more children from our early years services, that is children who need help meeting their developmental milestones to be ready for school, are living in hotels or in overcrowded accommodation without the space they need to live, play and grow.”

Barnardos is calling on groups and families to join them by running their own sponsored walk for Ireland’s littlest feet as a way to help children in their own community.

A Big Toddle can be held anywhere, anytime during the end of May and June.

Register for the Big Toddle by visiting www.barnardos.ie/bigtoddle or by phoning 1850 222 300.