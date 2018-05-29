Massey Ferguson mix-up ends up in Limerick Court

A COURT in Limerick heard the unusual case of the mixed up old Massey Fergusons.

Mike Croker, aged 42, of Templebraden Cross, Garrydoolis, Pallasgreen was before Kilmallock Court on a theft charge.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said on dates between September 2014 and February 2015 €2,000 was paid to Mr Croker by the injured party to restore an old Massey Ferguson tractor.

“When he called to Mr Croker work had not started on the tractor. The money was spent. The tractor was returned,” said Sgt Leahy, who added that Mr Croker has no previous convictions.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored.

“He started doing work on the wrong tractor. He even sent the wrong one off to get a front loader put on it. He paid back the €2,000.

“The tractor he was supposed to be working on was just sitting there. It was completely crossed wires. There was no intent to deceive,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marian O’Leary said if Mr Croker paid €300 to the court poor box she would apply the Probation Act.