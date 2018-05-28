Limerick woman jailed for stealing cosmetics has 181 previous convictions

A NEWCASTLE West woman who stole over €500 worth of cosmetics was sentenced to three months in jail at the local court.

Mary Ryan, aged 36, of Sharwood Estate pleaded guilty to three counts of theft.

The court heard she stole €320 worth of cosmetics from Dooley’s Pharmacy, Newcastle West on February 10, 2018; €147 from Tesco on March 18, 2018 and €89 from Tesco on March 19, 2018.

Inspector Alan Cullen said Ryan was identified after the incidents were viewed on CCTV.

“There was no recovery of the goods,” said Insp Cullen, who added that Ryan has 181 previous convictions.

Kate Cussen, solicitor for Ryan, said her client was in custody for a period of time so was “not in a position to make restitution”.

The solicitor handed in a letter from the Bedford Row Family Project to Judge Mary Larkin that outlined Ryan’s circumstances.

Judge Larkin said Ryan has 181 previous convictions going back 15 years.

“Her situation is extremely distressing but businesses have suffered losses. She continues to reoffend.

“Her situation is terrible but when she gets out the door she will do the same again [commit more crimes]. I hope she proves me wrong,” said Judge Larkin.

The judge said that cosmetics are “not essential”.

Judge Larkin handed down a three month prison sentence which she backdated to March 27.

“I hope when she gets out she understands that if she continues to reoffend there will be a response,” said Judge Larkin.