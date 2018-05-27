Bus Eireann recommends extension of Limerick route from city to suburb village

URBAN public transport could soon be on the horizon for locals in Mungret, after Bus Eireann confirmed that it has recommended the extension of a bus serving Raheen with the National Transport Authority.

The community in Mungret has long been advocating a regular bus service to the village, particularly given its large and growing population base.

Since Mungret became a designated suburb in the council’s local area plan, it has seen the addition of two primary schools, a secondary school, and a planned development of 850 houses.

Local Cllr Daniel Butler, FG, said that he has been liaising with Bus Eireann over two years to get this service.

“The Limerick office has confirmed that a recommendation has been made via its national office to the NTA to extend the 301 bus service to Mungret, with a target of October or November of this year to see a service in place,” said Cllr Butler.

Bus Eireann has embarked on a series of reviews to support the growth of the city, by extending services and also to increase frequency and reliability, said Cllr Butler. Because of these reviews, further changes and additions to services are expected into the future to meet the changing needs of a growing city and suburbs.

“While there is a positive feeling in terms of a confirmation of this service, we will not know anything until at least Q3 of this year. I hope to be able to continue to advocate for this service to ensures its delivery to support the pupils of the three schools and the village of Mungret,” said the councillor.