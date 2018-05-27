Limerick man who crashed wife’s car on frosty morning had no insurance 

SOME days you feel you should just have stayed in bed.

One such day resulted in Jonathan Caulfield, aged 38, of St Patrick’s Close, Hospital ending up in court for no insurance.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said at 9.45am on November 29, 2017, gardai were called to a single vehicle accident at Ballycahill, Knocklong.

“A navy Golf tipped into a ditch. The road was very slippy due to icy conditions,” said Sgt Leahy. It transpired that Mr Caulfield didn’t have insurance.

“He doesn’t have any previous conditions,” said Sgt Leahy.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Caulfield, outlined an unfortunate series of events.

“It was a very frosty, cold morning. His vehicle wouldn’t start so he took his partner’s car. He believed he had open driving. He was under the belief he was insured. The road was very icy and he hit the ditch. He has a wife and two children,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marian O’Leary fined Mr Caulfield €400. She exercised her discretion not to disqualify him from driving in the circumstances.