UL Hospitals Group failed in funding bid for specialist MS nurse

THE UL Hospitals Group failed in its bid for two years in a row in securing much-needed funds for a clinical specialist nurse to monitor patients with multiple sclerosis.

As a result of patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) in the Mid-West region are without a clinical nurse specialist (CNS).

According to figures received from the UL Hospitals Group, there are approximately 750 patients with MS in the Mid-West.

One general clinical specialist nurse would cost in the region of €48,570.

MS Ireland has said because of the lack of a CNS for multiple sclerosis at UHL, the range of therapies and treatments that can be prescribed is limited. This is because most treatments require a “high degree” of monitoring and testing carried out by a CNS.

The organisation stated that, according to the National Clinical Programme for Neurology Model of Care published in September 2016, there should be at least three of these nurses in the Mid-West.

Noreen O’Shea, a Limerick MS patient, said that it is wrong that people do not have access to the same level of services that are available in other regions.

A UL Hospitals Group spokesperson said the requirement for a CNS in MS is a “priority”.

“This has been submitted nationally as part of the 2017 and 2018 estimates process but has not been approved.

“We will continue to work with the national programme regarding resources for an MS specialist nurse in ULHospitals and will again submit our case for resources as part of the 2019 estimates process,” a spokesperson told the Leader this week.