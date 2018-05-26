County Limerick athlete ready to fly the flag at Transplant Games in Sardinia

AFTER a gap of eight years, Emma O’Sullivan has hit the athletics track again and next month will head to Sardinia for the European Transplant and Dialysis Championship Games, ready to fly the flag for Ireland and for transplants.

She is also ready to do her best to boost Team Ireland’s cache of medals.

Emma, a native of Ballyragget in Co Kilkenny, has already competed at European and World championships bringing home 12 medals, but eight years ago, she took time out from competition to marry Glin native John O’Sullivan and start a family. They now have a four-year-old son, Ewan and moved to live in Glin a little over two years ago.

Returning to competitive sport wasn’t “too bad”, Emma revealed this week. “I started the couch to 5k programme last year and I go to gym about four times a week,” she explained.

Her usual sports are the 100m and 200m sprints but at past European and World Transplant Games she has also competed in the shot put and the ball throw. In Calgiari, Sardinia, next month, she will compete in all four events as well as a four-person 400m relay but has added a new event: a 5km run.

And she plans to test out her level of training with a 5k race this weekend where she hopes to break the 30-minute barrier.

Emma has had two kidney transplants in her life. She received her first, single kidney transplant at the age of nine, and this was followed a year later by the removal of both her own kidneys. Eleven years later, Emma received her second, single kidney transplant.

Always athletic and a keen camogie player in her native Kilkenny, Emma was inspired to enter competitive transplant sport after reading an article in an Irish Kidney Association newsletter. And she is keen to encourage people who have had transplants, or people who are on dialysis, to get involved and to have a go. “It’s great socially and is good for your health,” she urged.

Next month in Calgiari will be her sixth time competing at international level. And the atmosphere at these events, she said, is tremendous. “It’s great. You meet people from all over the world, people who are in a similar situation as yourself. And there is great support.”

Happily, she added, awareness about the European and World Transplant Games is growing and the games are receiving more media attention.

For the games in Sardinia, Emma will be taking time off from her civil service job in Listowel but will not be going alone. Husband John, son Ewan and her parents-in-law will all be there to cheer her on, along with the rest of Transplant Team Ireland.

Ireland will be represented by 24 athletes, 10 women and 14 men, ranging in age from 31 to 80 and the team includes five liver transplant recipients, 16 kidney transplant recipients and three dialysis patients including two women who underwent combined kidney/pancreas transplants but, while they await another kidney transplant, their pancreas transplants are still functioning.

Over 25 countries and 470 participants are expected to participate in the 10th European Transplant & Dialysis Sports Championships in June.