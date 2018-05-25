Limerick man organises 10th charity walk in Doon on Saturday

TOM Hayes, who has raised over €125,000, for Multiple Sclerosis Ireland is hosting his 10th walk in Doon on this Saturday evening May 26.

He has organised six events in the Galtees and this will be his fourth in Doon. Those wishing to participate in the stroll are asked to meet from 7.30pm at the community centre. All monies raised will be divided between the local men’s shed in the convent and the community centre.

“We will be leaving at 8pm and afterwards Joanne and James Fox, of The Local bar, are kindly putting on a barbecue for all the walkers. It is only a 6km walk so we will be back in plenty of time for the Champions League final.

“It is not a race, it is a nice sociable walk. We head down by the church. Three lucky participants will go home with a €100 voucher thanks to Heiton Buckley’s and we have a few more prizes as well,” said Tom.

All are welcome to come along and donate on the night. The money will go towards the ongoing running costs of the community centre and men’s shed.