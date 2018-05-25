Circuit court trial for Limerick man accused of producing imitation handgun at 21st

A LIMERICK man charged in connection with producing an imitation handgun at a 21st birthday party has been sent forward for trial.

The book of evidence was served at last week’s Kilmallock Court on Alan Wallace, aged 33, of Brackile, Pallasgreen. He was previously charged with the offence under section 27b of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons act.

It is alleged to have occurred at Toomaline, Doon, on February 26, 2017. Mr Wallace made no reply to the charge.

Judge Marian O’Leary said at last week’s Kilmallock Court the DPP had consented to trial on indictment on one charge.

“I am sending you forward to Limerick Circuit Court,” said Judge O’Leary, who imparted the alibi warning.

Mr Wallace was remanded on continuing bail with a number of conditions.

He is to reside at Brackile, Pallasgreen; sign on once a week in Tipperary Town garda station; not to apply for any new travel documents; not to commit any offences; be of good behaviour; keep his mobile phone charged and in credit, and not to have any contact with any witnesses in the case.