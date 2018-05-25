Limerick motorists warned about speeding as national crackdown continues

MOTORISTS in Limerick are being warned about speeding this Friday as gardai carry out a national crackdown.

Gardai have been out in force across Limerick since 7am this Friday as part of a national 24-hour crackdown on speeding.

The objective of National Slow Down Day is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on roads across the country.

In an update on the initiative, a spokesperson said that An Garda Síochána and GoSafe had checked the speed of 9,818 vehicles as of 12pm this Friday, with 26 vehicles detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Speed checks will continue this afternoon, with gardai noting that there will be checks on the R513 at Ballynamona Hospital – an 80 km/h zone – and the R522 Appletown Feohanagh, a 50 km/h zone.

Gardai said checks will be taking place at other locations also.