Flying high: Limerick woman makes her circus dream come true

IT’S A childhood dream in which many of us have indulged — running away with the circus for a bohemian life on the road.

Swinging in artfully wrapped silks and hanging on hoops is the grown up version of mastering the monkey bars, and only a dedicated few can really make it their career.

But one Limerick woman, 28-year-old Jess O’Connor, has done just that.

A child gymnast, Jess from Corbally branched into circus at 18. “I trained in Limerick Gymnastics Club, and then when I was about 18, I found a two-week crash course in circus in Bristol,” she said.

“Instead of going on a Leaving Cert holiday with the girls, I went and tried circus, and I just got hooked. After I finished my first degree (Film and TV Production in GMIT), I applied for circus schools in Europe.”

And the circus schools came calling. Jess studied in London, at the National Centre for Circus Arts, for two years on the full-time degree programme, specialising in swinging trapeze.

“After circus school I got a job with No Fit State Circus, which is the UK’s leading contemporary touring circus. I was on their show Bianco and I’ve done some corporate jobs for them, and then other contracts abroad on a freelance basis. You’ve got to do a lot of self-promotion, but I do find I usually have enough work,” she explained.

“I’ve performed all over Europe – this year I’ve done quite a lot of jobs in Norway. I’ve been in Hong Kong for the Chinese New Year night parade, which is seen by millions of people on the street and was also televised. It was a bit scary but amazing. I’ve performed in New York, we managed to put our tent up underneath the Brooklyn Bridge, and I was in London on the South Bank for four months for a production there.

“A lot of people, when you talk to them about circus, still think of the old traditional kind of circus where you’ve got all the animals and you’re all travelling around. That still happens, I’ve been on plenty of circuses like that. But there’s also this newer, contemporary style where circus is going into theatre, it’s not in a big-top anymore, and people can book it for their events. It’s broad and people kind of find their niche — I like the touring work, but that’s not for everyone, even in the circus world,” said the aerial artist.

With a production degree under her belt, Jess, who is currently based in Cardiff, still does a bit of audiovisual work on the side. The film and entertainment industry runs in her family — her dad Eugene directed Killinaskully, and works on a lot of music industry projects, including for MTV. Her grandfather, Eamon O’Connor, also from Limerick, was an entertainer as well.

“I worked with Black Sabbath last year on their DVD for their final tour, and got my name in the credits, which was nice. I try and do some live music and outside broadcast stuff,” said Jess.

But the main focus is circus, and she plans to continue doing that for as long as she can.

“There’s no age limit for circus. I’ve got plenty of friends and colleagues that have gone off and had kids, and they’ve come back and they’re still touring. But it’s like sport in that you always risk injury. I fractured my finger at the start of this year and it put me out of work for a month and a half,” she said.

“There is a lot of high risk in circus; you could injure yourself training, you could injure yourself in a show. There’s stories, sometimes, of kit failing or someone falling, and that can be the end.

“That is very sad when that happens, because the circus is quite a small community. It’s something that if you love it, you do as a professional career — it’s not something you dabble in. If you do circus, it’s all or nothing.”

Jess is back in her native Limerick this weekend to teach aerial workshops for people of all levels. See Eventbrite.ie or contact jessoconnor.ire@gmail.com.