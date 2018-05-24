Limerick protest calls for ‘a total overhaul of HSE’ over smear test scandal

A NEWLY-formed women’s rights lobby group will stage a demonstration in Limerick city next week, in solidarity with the hundreds affected by the CervicalCheck scandal.

This follows Vicky Phelan’s €2.5m High Court settlement with a US laboratory last month, exposing the scandal in which 209 women were not informed of smear test reviews.

The Standing 4 Women Limerick demonstration will take place next Wednesday, May 30, at 5pm on Thomas Street.

Organiser Aoife McInerney said they are encouraging people who “will not stand for the current state of affairs” to attend next week’s protest.

“The discovery of the cervical cancer scandal has shaken and outraged the nation at a scale that is relatively unprecedented. Women have been let down, they have been lied to, and now, at least 18 have died and more are dying. This is not a mistake by any normal rendering of the word.

“If our own government will not protect its citizens, that is, if our government can put a price on the lives of citizens by ignoring best practice regarding cervical screening as it has done, who will fight for these women and for all women of Ireland?” Ms McInerney told the Limerick Leader.

Mary Cahillane Vallely, of Standing 4 Women Limerick, said they are demanding “a total overhaul” of the HSE “from the top-down”.

“Total accountability and transparency. No more cover ups. No more deaths. No more outsourcing or privatisation. No more outsourcing of women’s health issues to the cheapest bidder. Put health before profit. It took the bravery of Vicky Phelan who stood up to the whole establishment to expose the cover ups and the corruption in the HSE.

“We stand in solidarity with her and all,” she said.