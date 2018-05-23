Limerick council tenders for creation of 'compelling and coherent' brand identity

THE City and County Council is seeking to develop a new brand identity for Limerick.

The local authority has put out a tender for expressions of interest to link up with its own marketing department to develop and deliver "a compelling and coherent brand strategy" for Limerick.

The council says it is the latest move under its programme “to lead the transformation of the city into an urban centre that is delivering as a key national catalyst of growth and helping to deliver balanced regional development on the island of Ireland.”

Laura Ryan, the head of marketing and communications, said: “Limerick has been revitalised over the past five years beyond expectations. The genesis of this was undoubtedly the launch of the Limerick Economic and Spatial Plan in 2013. We’ve had huge gains since and now we want to go again, at all levels, including through this brand identity initiative.

"Limerick is now, thankfully, in a place that it can make a bold and creative declaration that it is a hugely attractive and competitive location to work live and play.”

The brand identity will be used to support the development of Limerick as a vibrant economic and visitor destination as well as a unifying stimulus for all city and county stakeholders. It will communicate Limerick as a contemporary international location to live, work, invest, study and visit.

The successful tenderer will be asked to create a Limerick brand and marketing toolkit development that will guide the brand usage across all marketing communications platforms from digital, social media, audio, print, multimedia and outdoor.

It will need to complement Limerick.ie and will be employed across the full range of marketing and communications channels.

The brand must project Limerick as an international economic destination, a place to live, work, invest and a city and county that appeals to international and domestic visitors.