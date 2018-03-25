Limerick court hears garda responding to ‘domestic’ met with man holding axe 

A MAN had a long handled axe when a garda responded to a call on a “domestic”, Kilmallock Court heard.

Alan Wallace, aged 33, of Canon Lee Park, Pallasgreen was charged under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990. It occurred in The Forts in Doon on August 3, 2015 and involved Garda Brian McNamara.

On June 24, 2016, Wallace threatened to damage the private cars of Garda McNamara and Garda John Ryan in Old Pallas. On the same day he also pleaded guilty to intoxication and threatening/abusive/insulting behaviour.

On April 8, 2015, Wallace was found in possession of cannabis for sale or supply on the Ballysimon Road. He was also accused of engaging in threatening/abusive/insulting behaviour and being intoxicated at Gibbonstown, Kilmallock on May 4, 2015.

Michael O’Donnell, solicitor for Wallace, said his client “wasn’t great” with the Probation Services in the past.

“He is back on track with them now. In the last 12 months he has not reoffended and has attended all of his appointments. These offences go back before 2016. He is now living at home and has more structure,” said Mr O’Donnell.

The solicitor said the incident involving the axe and Garda McNamara “arose from a domestic”.

Judge Marian O’Leary asked him relations were very good with the family again.

“Yes,” said Mr O’Donnell.

The court heard that the amount of cannabis in the drugs charge was between €300 and €400. Judge O’Leary fined Wallace €500 and enter a Probation Services supervisory order for 12 months.

“You must not reoffend, attend all appointments and all mental health and addiction appointments,” said Judge O’Leary.

Wallace was fined €150 for public order and €100 for failing to appear at a previous court sitting.

The judge extended the Probation Services supervisory order to the charge of producing a long handled axe when Garda McNamara responded to a call.

Judge O’Leary remanded Wallace on bail for six months for threatened to damage the private cars of Garda McNamara and Garda Ryan. She asked for a garda progress report at that court sitting in September.

“I will be lenient provided he doesn’t come to garda attention,” said Judge O’Leary.