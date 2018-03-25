Head on collision was Limerick man’s fault, court hears

A MOTORIST suffered a broken jaw and ankle when he was involved in a head on collision which he caused, Kilmallock Court heard.

Donal Hennessy, aged 48, of Spittle, Glenroe was charged with dangerous driving but Judge Marian O’Leary accepted it be reduced to careless driving on a plea of guilty.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said on February 7, 2017, gardai were called to a two vehicle accident at Ballinvanna, Kilmallock.

“The defendant’s car veered onto the incorrect side of the road, crossing a continuous white line and was involved in a head on collision with a truck.

“Mr Hennessy suffered a broken jaw, ankle and cuts to his head,” said Sgt Leahy.

No faults were found in the car when it was tested after the accident, the court heard.

Brendan Gill, solicitor for Mr Hennessy, said there were no injuries to the driver of the truck.

“He [Mr Hennessy] has been driving for over 30 years and this is his first accident. His recollection of events are very unclear. He was the one who suffered significant injuries in the accident,” said Mr Gill, who stressed the importance of Mr Hennessy’s driving licence to him.

“He works for farm relief. He is wholly dependent on his licence. He suffered significant injuries.

“He suffered the most from the accident. His insurance company covered everything. He has been out of work since. He has a very good work history” said Mr Gill.

Judge O’Leary convicted and fined Mr Hennessy €500.

“I will exercise my discretion not to disqualify him in the circumstances,” said the judge.