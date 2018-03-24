Man ordered to stay out of County Limerick village

A MAN was charged in connection with a number of burglaries in Doon in the early hours of last Thursday morning, March 15.

Martin Whyte, aged 27, of Cois na Coille, Murroe appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary in Limerick District Court on Friday, March 16.

Garda David Higgins, of Bruff garda station, gave evidence of arresting Mr Whyte at Bilboa Bridge, Doon at 11.55am on Thursday, March 15.

He was later charged with two counts of burglary and one of criminal damage at Cooga, Doon on Thursday, March 15.

“He made no reply to the charges after caution. There is a further charge pending,” said Garda Higgins.

Bail was granted on Mr Whyte’s own bond of €300.

A number of conditions were agreed. They include to stay out of Doon, sign on daily in Bruff garda station and not to commit any offences.

The case was adjourned to Kilmallock Court on Tuesday, March 20 for DPP’s directions. On Tuesday, directions weren’t available. It was put back to May.