Limerick father pays off son’s drugs debts in ‘quite a sad case’

THE FATHER of a young man has paid off his son’s drug debts, Kilmallock Court heard.

David Storan, aged 25, of Holycross, Bruff pleaded guilty to criminal damage. The offence occurred in Holycross, Bruff on September 30, 2017.

Erin O’Hagan, barrister for Storan, said it is “quite a sad case”.

“I don’t say that lightly. His father is in court with him. He [Storan] got tangled up with drugs. His father has paid off a lot off his son’s drug debts and sent him to treatment centres,” said Ms O’Hagan, who asked Judge Marian O’Leary to consider referring Storan to the Probation Services.

“He does have prospects if he can beat this,” said Ms O’Hagan.

Judge O’Leary asked Storan how long he spent in Navan [treatment centre].

“Five weeks,” he replied.

Ms O’Hagan said Storan “presents very well” and is a “good young man”.

“His dad is here with him. He doesn’t want it to affect the rest of his life,” said Ms O’Hagan, who handed in a newspaper article about Storan.

It tells how he set up the Motivation for Daily Struggles Facebook group after dealing with bullying in primary school and mental health issues.

Judge O’Leary asked Ms O’Hagan when Storan had become addicted.

“In the last 12 months,” said Ms O’Hagan.

“It is unbelievable really. He comes from a very respectable family,” she added.

Judge O’Leary asked for a pre sanction report from the Probation Services and adjourned the case until May.