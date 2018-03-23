Young man pleads guilty following shooting in Limerick housing estate

A YOUNG man has pleaded guilty to charges relating a shooting incident at a housing estate on the southside of the city last summer.

Keith Lillis, aged 24, of Galvone Road, Kennedy Park has admitted the unlawful possession of a .410 gauge “Spanish made double-barrelled breech loading sawn-off shotgun” at Galvone Road, Kennedy Park on July 11, 2017.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, he also pleaded guilty to “impeding the apprehension” of another person by disposing of the same firearm.

Previously, Limerick District Court was told a 23-year-old man sustained wounds to his chest, abdomen and elbow when he was shot near a house in Kennedy Park at around 2.15pm on the same day.

The shooting was allegedly connected to a feud between two criminal gangs involved in the drugs trade.

Mark Nicholas SC requested that a probation report and psychological report be prepared in relation to Mr Lillis before he is sentenced.

Judge Tom O’Donnell agreed and the matter was adjourned to May 18, next.

A number of other young men have also been charged in connection with the shooting and remain before the courts.