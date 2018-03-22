Games Fleadh: Limerick Institute of Technology backs ‘Oscars’ of game development

NOW in its 15th year, Games Fleadh 2018 will take place this Thursday at the LIT Campus in Thurles.

The free event was previously postponed by four weeks as Storm Emma threatened the safety and wellbeing of those travelling on the original date.

Games Fleadh aims to recognise the brightest and best among the country’s student game developers, while also bringing together the collective knowledge of some of the leading names in the gaming industry.

Representatives from Microsoft, EA and Romero Games will gather at the Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) campus in Thurles on Thursday to lend their support to an all-island games design and development competition for third-level students.

Games Fleadh 2018 organiser, and game design and development degree lecturer at LIT Dr Liam Noonan said that this year there is added interest among students taking up the new Computer Science Leaving Cert subject.

“Games Fleadh also continues to be a fantastic networking opportunity for the Irish game development sector and in many ways it is the Game Development Oscars for our undergraduate students on the Island of Ireland,” he said, adding that the event is also an opportunity for teachers to network with third level institutions and industry representatives.

Games Fleadh 2018 is open to the public for free. For more, see www.gamesfleadh.ie.