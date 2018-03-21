Limerick residents endure hours of disruption to water supply after burst main

HUNDREDS of people in Limerick have been left without water and suffered disruption to water supply following a burst main in the city this Wednesday afternoon.

The burst water main occurred in Moyross, and is understood to be affecting the surrounding areas, including Ballynanty.

Irish Water responded to the burst water main and initially stated that supply would resume at around 6.30pm.

This has been extended to 9pm, according to Irish Water’s website.

“Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Moyross and surrounding areas in Limerick City. These works have now been extended from 6:30pm to 9pm on 21 March,” it said online.