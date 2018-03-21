Limerick gardai offer advice to homeowners to combat ‘rogue traders’

GARDAI in Limerick are appealing to homeowners to be vigilant following an increase in the number of rogue traders calling to homes.

“These are generally men who call to mainly elderly persons’ homes and convince them that their services are needed. These services can be the cleaning of gutters or windows, repairing a roof or painting or any such work,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“They then attempt to trick the elderly person out of money by agreeing a certain price for the work but then charging ridiculously high amounts of money for work which they either didn’t do or half did,” she added.

Advice includes ensuring doors and windows are secure at all times and not answering the door if you have a doubt. People are also encouraged to know the phone number of their local garda station and to contact a neighbour if necessary.