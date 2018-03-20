Man 'threatened staff with sword' during Limerick off-licence robbery
Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the incident
GARDAI in Limerick are investigating a robbery at an off-licence in which a man threatened staff with a sword.
The robbery occurred on Monday night at around 8.40pm and gardai are seeking assistance in relation to the incident.
“A lone male entered the off-licence premises called Coasters on Church Street in Limerick city,” said a garda spokesperson.
“He had a sword with him and he threatened the member of staff there. He then made off with a sum of cash.”
Gardai at Henry Street are investigating and are looking for any witnesses to come forward. Contact them on 061-212400.