Man 'threatened staff with sword' during Limerick off-licence robbery

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating a robbery at an off-licence in which a man threatened staff with a sword.

The robbery occurred on Monday night at around 8.40pm and gardai are seeking assistance in relation to the incident.

“A lone male entered the off-licence premises called Coasters on Church Street in Limerick city,” said a garda spokesperson.

“He had a sword with him and he threatened the member of staff there. He then made off with a sum of cash.”

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating and are looking for any witnesses to come forward. Contact them on 061-212400.