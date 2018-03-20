Road closed as emergency services attend two car collision in Limerick

EMERGENCY services are currently attending the scene of a two car collision in Limerick.

Three units of the fire service were dispatched to attend to the incident that took place near to Morrison’s Pub in Ballysimon.

One unit has since returned to its base.

Ambulances were also called to the scene.

It is not yet known if the drivers involved suffered serious injuries.

The road has been closed for safety reasons until the cars involved have been moved.

Traffic is heavy in the area as a result.