Two Limerick students make the cut in ActionAid national final

TWO Limerick students are honing their oratorical skills in advance of this week’s final of the national ActionAid Speech Writing Competition.

Their speech writing skill on paper has already won the two their place in the final but this Wednesday, Ciara O’Brien, a student at Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ and Larissa McCarthy from Coláiste Íde agus Iosef, Abbeyfeale will have to deliver their speech in person before a panel of judges.

The two girls will be among nine finalists competing for the top prize with speeches based on women’s rights and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“The ActionAid Speech Writing competition is a celebration of young Irish people voicing their commitment on important development issues, particularly gender equality,” Siobhán McGee chief executive of ActionAid Ireland said.

“Each year we have been hugely impressed by the quality of speeches we receive, and this year was no exception. It is clear that an awful lot of time and effort has gone into each speech, and it was very difficult to choose our finalists. The quality of the speeches from Limerick has always been very high and we’re looking forward to being hearing their speeches at the final.”

Two winners will be picked from the nine finalists and they will travel with their teachers to Brussels this summer, where they will engage with members of the European Parliament, organisations active on women’s rights, youth and development.

The visit, it is hoped, will give the students a taste of advocating for a fairer world at a European level and inspire them to advocate for change with their peers and in their communities in Ireland.

The ActionAid Speech Writing competition is funded by Irish Aid.