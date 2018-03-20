Meaty court case averted in Limerick as legal row is resolved

A LEGAL row between the operators of two food stalls at Limerick’s urban market and the local authority has been resolved.

Limerick City and County Council had initiated court proceedings against Marcin Suminski and his wife Wiola Suminksi over their failure to comply with an enforcement notice which was served on them last summer.

In February, solicitor Sarah Ryan told Limerick District Court her clients accepted they were occupying “two slots” but only had a single licence.

“They have permission for the crepe stand but not the other,” she said, adding that her clients previously held two licences but that one of them was not renewed by the local authority.

Referencing correspondence from a planning official, Ms Ryan said her clients are seeking to amend the (valid) licence to allow them to accommodate both the crepe and hot dogs stands under the one roof.

This, she said, would require an additional three metres of space.

“We have submitted a detailed plan, which we are perfectly entitled to do,” she said adding that her clients are operating a profitable business which employs four people.

Solicitor Will Leahy, representing the local authority, said there is a waiting list of traders who who want to operate at the urban garden and that the Council was “out of pocket” because of the presence of the unlicenced kiosk.

Following discussions between the parties, an amended licence has been issued to Suminksi and the proceedings withdrawn subject the payment of the council’s legal costs.

“The situation has now been regularised, the existing licence has been amended to allow for stalls to operate under one roof with updated design for the kiosks,” said a spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council.

It is expected work to install the larger kiosk will begin shortly.