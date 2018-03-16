Limerick woman to fundraise for vital surgery at St Patrick's Day parade

A LIMERICK woman battling cerebral palsy and trying to raise €100,000 so she can live a normal life will be collecting at this weekend’s St Patrick’s Day events in the city.

Friends of Castletroy’s Kate O’Sullivan have set up the ‘Keep Kate Walking’ appeal in a bid to raise the money for her to go to the United States for treatment to eliminate the rare form of the condition she has, Spastic Diplegia Cerebral Palsy.

The 23-year-old former Castletroy College student – who is already in constant pain – will lose the ability to walk and will become wheelchair bound due to the fact the tightness in her legs is increasing.

A team will be carrying out bucket collections from 10am on Saturday and Sunday at the St Patrick’s Day parade and the International Band Championship in teams of two.

Kate, who is now a third of the way to her €100,000 goal, said: “I'm remaining hopeful at the prospect of having selective dorsal rhizotomy.and trying to keep my mobility from deteriorating by doing physio and stretches every day. I'd like to thank the people of Limerick in advance for the support over the next two days and the support to date.”

Kate also thanked students in her alma-mater, who held a non-uniform day to raise money for her cause.