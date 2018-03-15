Man arrested in connection with burglaries in Limerick village

BRUFF gardai have arrested a man in connection with a series of burglaries in Doon in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It is understood four houses were broken into overnight. The Leader understands a male was arrested in the Doon area this Thursday afternoon and is being questioned in Bruff garda station.

The incidents caused a lot of concern in the locality with a text sent from Doon Community Alert reading: "Male going around with grey hoodie broke into several houses in the Doon area this morning. Last seen in upper Cooga. Check on neighbours to see if they are OK, especially those on their own. Contact Bruff garda station if you see him. Do not approach, could be dangerous."

Anybody who can help gardai with their enquiries is asked to contact Bruff gardai on 061 382940.