No bail for man accused of 'kicking in' doors in Limerick during mini crime spree

A MAN who is accused of ‘kicking in’ the doors of several premises in Limerick during a mini crime spree has been refused bail following a garda objection.

Joseph O’Loughlin, aged 23, who has an address at Byrne Avenue, Prospect faces several charges of burglary relating to offences which are alleged to have happened on three separate dates in January.

Opposing a bail application, Detective Garda Michael Lambe told Limerick District Court it will be alleged Mr O’Loughlin broke into five separate premises including a cafe, a barbers and a clothes store.

Three of the break-ins, he added, occurred on the same date in the same general area of the city centre.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told that in each case the front door was ‘kicked in’ or a window at the front of the premises smashed by the culprit in order to gain access.

“Significant damage was done at the each of the stores,” said Detective Garda Lambe who told the court it is the State case that cash floats were targeted by the intruder at the each premises.

It is alleged that Mr O’Loughlin, who is a self-confessed drug user, was identified as the culprit from CCTV and that he made some admissions when interviewed by gardai following his arrest.

Detective Garda Lambe said around €600 was stolen in total and that he had concerns the defendant “will commit serious offences” if released.

“The offences are driven by his addiction and need for cash,” he said adding that gardai will be recommending that the matter proceeds on indictment.

The detective added that he did not believe Mr O’Loughlin would abide by any bail conditions.

Seeking bail, solicitor Ted McCarthy said his client is currently on a methadone programme and that he is dealing with his drug addiction.

He said he was living with his mother until recently and that he was willing to abide by any bail conditions imposed by the court.

However, having considered the garda objection, Judge Marian O’Leary said she believed it was “reasonable necessary” to refuse bail to prevent the commission of further crimes.

She remanded Mr O’Loughlin in custody and the matter was adjourned for DPP’s directions.

If convicted on indictment, Mr O’Loughlin faces a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment in relation to each burglary charge.