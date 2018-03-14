Offices ransacked during burglary at Limerick city business

INFORMATION is being sought after a business premises in Limerick was broken into and ransacked.

The incident happened at around 1am last Thursday, March 8 at the Dock Road premises.

According to investigating gardai, the culprits damaged a fence at the rear of the property in order to gain entry to the main building.

“The back door was then forced open and offices inside were ransacked and damage done,” said a garda spokesperson.

CCTV from the premises and surrounding area has been obtained and is being viewed by gardai as part of the investigation.

Members of the divisional scenes of crime unit also carried out examinations at the scene and anyone who was in the area and who may have seen anything unusual is asked to come forward.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the incident and can be contacted at 061-214340.