Hundreds of homes and businesses without power in Limerick after high winds

HUNDREDS of homes across Limerick city and county are without power this Wednesday afternoon due to extreme weather conditions.

Most of the businesses in the town of Kilmallock remained shut this afternoon due to having no power.

“The banks, chemists, pubs and even the bookies have remained shut. There are some very disappointed punters who haven’t been able to strike a bet in Boyle Sports and Ladbrokes,” said a local publican.

SuperValu has been able to stay open as they have a regenerator.

According to the ESB PowerCheck, over 400 customers in the Kilmallock area remain without power.

“We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible,” the website states.

Faults are also detected in Cratloe where 410 customers are affected, Newcastle West, 41 customers, Shannon Banks, 10 customers, Crecora, 10 customers, Patrickswell, 10 customers and Charleville, 144 customers.