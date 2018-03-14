Top footballer Robbie Brady to tie knot at Limerick's Adare Manor

LIMERICK'S Adare Manor will be the glamorous setting for a celebrity wedding this summer, when an international footballer ties the knot with his childhood sweetheart.

Ireland player Robbie Brady is set to marry his fiancée, choreographer Kerrie Harris, at the West Limerick resort, in what will be the first high-profile wedding to take place since the Manor was refurbished.

Brady, who plays for Premier League club Burnley, is one of the shining stars of the current Republic of Ireland lineup. The winger became a national hero during Euro 2016 when he scored a header that would put Ireland into the last 16 – in a sensational 1-0 win over Italy.

Although he is used to taking to the pitch in high pressure situations, the wedding day will be a matchday of another kind for the 26-year-old.

Brady was a teenager in the Manchester United academy when he and dancer Kerrie started going out. She now runs a dancing school in Dublin.

The couple have a four-year-old daughter together, named Halle, and have been engaged since October 2016.

And this June, all eyes will be on Adare Manor when a swathe of stars from the footballing world descend on West Limerick.

Guests are expected to include Ireland teammates Robbie Keane, Shane Long, James McClean and Jeff Hendrick, while management Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane are also likely to attend.

The five-star resort, which underwent a multi-million euro renovation lasting almost two years, reopened to the public last November.

The golf course is due to fully open this month.

Other celebrities have tied the knot at Adare Manor before the refurbishment, including skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who married there in 2015.

Wedding packages at Adare Manor start at €225 per person, and include a five-course meal, plenty of wine, a champagne toast and the luxurious surroundings of the Adare estate itself.