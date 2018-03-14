Man told by judge at Limerick court to seek treatment for alcohol 'weakness' to avoid jail

A JUDGE told a defendant at a Limerick court that if he doesn’t secure a place in a treatment centre, she will send him to jail.

Patrick John Ryan, aged 48, of River View, Kilmallock, pleaded guilty to three thefts in Kilmallock.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said Ryan stole two bottles of wine, valued at €10 each, from North Bridge Service Station on January 22.

At 9.15pm on February 15, Sgt Leahy said the Golden Vale Bar was briefly unattended.

“He stole two bottles of wine, valued at €10.99 each. An employee took chase. There was a tussle. One of the bottles broke, the other one was recovered,” said Sgt Leahy.

On February 8, Sgt Leahy said Garda John Curtin was on routine patrol in Kilmallock.

“When Mr Ryan saw gardai he placed items into a carrier bag. He told gardai he had purchased two bottles of wine and milk from North Bridge Service Station but didn’t have a receipt. He didn’t pay for them,” said Sgt Leahy.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Ryan, said his client had recently been living a chaotic lifestyle.

“It spans from his living arrangements. The man he is living with - they do not have a good effect on each other. He intends to move and make a fresh start,” said Mr Power.

The solicitor said it was practically all alcohol that was stolen.

“In times of sobriety he is an engaging individual but he does have a weakness for alcohol. Prison is not the place for him. It is not going to help him see the light. He could contribute to society,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marie Keane said Ryan is a “menace to the shopkeepers of Kilmallock trying to make a living”.

“They can’t leave their premises for two seconds. What is he doing about his addiction?” asked Judge Keane.

Mr Power said Ryan has seen a doctor about getting a referral to a treatment centre.

“He has also seen a psychologist. If he got help there is the possibility of him being able to turn this around,” said Mr Power.

“I want action. I want it now. Start looking for a place in a treatment centre. If you don’t get a place in six weeks I am sending you to jail. The jig is up,” said Judge Keane.

Judge Keane adjourned the case to April. She granted Ryan bail on his own bond with the conditions he stay out of licensed premises and off licenses in Kilmallock and Bruff, and be of sober habits in public.

“Go off to the GP and get a place on a course ASAP,” said Judge Keane.